First case of mpox virus 'clade I' detected in New York City

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The Brief The first case of mpox clade I has been detected in New York City. The case is linked to international travel and there is no known local transmission. Health officials say the overall risk to New Yorkers remains low.



A travel-related case of ‘mpox clade I’ has been identified in New York City, marking the first time the strain has been detected in the city.

What we know:

The New York City Health Department issued a health advisory Friday to health care providers after confirming the case.

The person who tested positive recently traveled internationally, according to the department.

Health officials say no additional mpox clade I cases are known in the five boroughs and there is no known local transmission.

"There is no known local transmission of mpox clade I in New York City and the risk remains low for New Yorkers," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin.

Mpox vaccine

The health department says vaccination can reduce the risk of getting mpox and can help lessen symptoms.

People at risk are encouraged to receive the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine series if they have not already done so.

The second dose should be administered at least 28 days after the first dose.

People who previously had mpox do not need to be vaccinated, according to health officials.

Who should consider vaccination

The health department says people should speak with a provider about vaccination if they:

Have sex with men and identify as male, trans, nonbinary, genderqueer or gender non-conforming

Plan to travel to a country where clade I mpox is spreading and anticipate sex with a new partner

Consider themselves at risk for mpox through sex or other intimate contact

People who have had close contact with someone who may have mpox should get vaccinated as soon as possible and within 14 days of exposure, according to the health department.

What's next:

Health officials say they will continue monitoring for additional cases and are urging health care providers to remain alert for symptoms.