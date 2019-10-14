First African-American female combat pilot spreads message of making the 'gutsy move'

She's served two tours flying around the Iraqi desert taking out enemy targets and working to keep U.S. Troops safe on the ground.

Vernice Armour is the country's first African-American female combat pilot.

Also known as Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, today she's spreading her motivational message of what it means to make the "gutsy move" in life.

"In your gut, you know it's right. It takes guts to do it, but you gotta take action," Armour told KTVU's Mike Mibach during her in-studio visit on The Nine on Monday.

"Most of us, I don't think, even go for what the pinnacle is," Armour said, adding that people are afraid to take risks. "I've got a wife, I've got kids, can't really go for it, that would be selfish... When really, the best thing we could do for our kids is showing them that going for it is worth it," she explained.

"Lose or fail, but what if we win. What if we win?" she challenged. "In order to be successful you gotta get gutsy. Period."

Armour stopped by KTVU during her visit to the Bay Area to talk about her unique journey that continues to inspire people around the world today.

