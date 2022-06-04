Fireworks cause panic, evacuations at two NYC malls

article

Fireworks apparently set off a pair of scares at malls in New York City, causing evacuations and false reports of gunfire.

At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the NYPD says it received calls for shots being fired at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx.

Then, less than an hour later, a similar incident happened at the Kings Plaza Mall in the Mill Basin neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Both malls were briefly evacuated, but investigations by the NYPD found that both incidents were reportedly caused by kids using fireworks.

So far, there is no word if the two incidents are related.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Last weekend, a false alarm over an active shooter caused panic and a stampede inside the Barclays Center.