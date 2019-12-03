Firefighters revive tiny dog with oxygen mask after house fire

Firefighters in Aguascalientes, Mexico, provided oxygen to a family Chihuahua that they had rescued from a house fire on Monday, Dec. 2.

Firefighters were called to a residence shortly after 1 p.m., according to reports.

When emergency services arrived, the owner of the house said two Chihuahuas were inside.

Firefighters recovered the first dog in "good condition," while they administered oxygen to the second dog, whose health had deteriorated.

Firefighters said the fire ignited after food was left on the stove for too long.

