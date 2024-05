Nearly 200 firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn that has spread to multiple buildings.

The fire broke out at a building at 1385 Bushwick Avenue.

Footage from SkyFOX showed smoke and flames pouring out of the roof of one of the buildings.

As of 7:15 p.m., firefighters were still attempting to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.