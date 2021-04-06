Firefighters battle fire at Queens apartment building

The FDNY responded to a fire at a six-story residential building in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 200 firefighters from dozens of units responded to 89-07 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 1 p.m. They have been fighting the fire for several hours, the department said.

The fire was on the top floor and extended into the cockloft, which is the space between the ceiling of that floor and the roof.

At least nine people — four fighters and five civilians — were hurt, the FDNY said.