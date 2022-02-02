Fired Black NFL coach sues for discrimination

article

Former head coach for the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is taking action against the NFL and three teams – the Dolphins, the Broncos and the Giants.



In a 58-page lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, Flores alleges that the Dolphins, the Broncos and the Giants have discriminated against him and other Black coaches and executives in their hiring practices.



Flores, who grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn, was fired from his head coach position for the Miami Dolphins last month, despite recording the franchise’s first back to back winning seasons since 2003.



Flores alleges that the Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross tried to incentivize him to lose games in order for the team to get a better draft position. He claims that Ross also worked to pressure him to recruit a "prominent quarterback," which Flores says he refused so as to not violate the NFL’s rules on tampering.



A spokesperson for the Dolphins "vehemently" denied these allegations, saying that they have fought to be diverse and inclusive.

Flores alleges that after being fired from the Dolphins, the Giants interviewed him for no other reason than compliance with the NFL’s Rooney Rule.



The Rooney rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates, was introduced nearly 20 years ago, but has still failed to produce a diverse field of coaches, even though around 70% of players are black.



"We have a huge gulf there," Martin Edel, who works for Goulston & Storrs’ College Sports Law Practice and is an Adjunct Instructor at Law at Columbia Law School explained. "Probably not surprising also that the NFL has, as I understand it, 0% of the team owners are African American in the NFL,"



In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that before his interview with the Giants for the head coach position, he received a series of text messages from Patriots coach Bill Belichick who tells Flores that he got the job.



When Flores asked if Belichick meant to text Brian Daboll, who interviewed before Flores and ended up receiving the job, Belichick allegedly responds, "I think they are naming Daboll, I’m sorry about that."



In a statement a spokesperson for the New York Giants said, "We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach."



A spokesperson for the NFL also responded saying, "The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit."



Flores is seeking class action status with his lawsuit, saying that there are more than 40 other coaches who could join, but did not name any of them.



However, this case could take years before it comes to a resolution.

"It's a fairly high burden for Mr. Flores to overcome," Edel explained saying it could take years for this lawsuit to come to a resolution.



Flores also alleges that before he was hired by the Dolphins, he was interviewed by executives with the Denver Broncos. According to Flores, the executives allegedly showed up an hour late and hungover.



A spokesperson for the Broncos also denied these allegations and said their interview with Flores lasted 3 ½ hours and was thorough and fair.



Flores in a statement through his law firm says he still wishes to pursue his dream of coaching football and he is still a head coach candidate for a few teams.



In the lawsuit, Flores says he hopes this will "shine a light on the racial injustices that take place inside the NFL" and increase the influence of black individuals in hiring.

