Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire in the Great Kills section of Staten Island.

The blaze at 8 Holly Avenue broke out around 3 a.m. Friday.

Video from Citizen App shows flames shooting through the roof of the two-story house.

Seven firefighters were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital as a precaution. They are expected to recover.

