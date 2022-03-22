Fire rips through Pepsi warehouse in NJ

A fire engulfed part of a Pepsi warehouse in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, sending thick smoke into the sky.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m., according to the Piscataway Police Department. Firefighters from several fire departments responded to the burning warehouse, which is located at New Brunswick Avenue near Lakeview Avenue.

Police have shut down roads in the area. The township urged the public to stay away.

"A major structural fire is occurring in #Piscataway and residents are asked to avoid New Brunswick Avenue, Carlton Avenue and Lakeview Avenue to enable first responder vehicles to access it," Piscataway Township tweeted. "Please do not drive over to view the site and please stay inside if you can."

Video from SkyFOX showed bright flames burning several solar panels on the roof of the warehouse.

In a statement emailed to Fox 5 News, PepsiCo said the fire started outside the warehouse.

"First responders are on-site working to ensure the fire is controlled and quickly put out," the company said in a statement. "All employees and people who were in the facility have been evacuated with no injuries."

PepsiCo said it would investigate how the fire started.

