Firefighter missing in deadly blaze at New York assisted living facility

At least one resident is dead and a firefighter is unaccounted for in a massive blaze that continues to burn at a senior-living facility in Rockland County.

Video from the scene at the 200-capacity Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley shows the fire engulfing the building. 20- 30 residents had to be rescued, said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear. There were 125 seniors living at the facility but it was not clear how many were home at the time of the fire.

A portion of the large structure collapsed. It was unclear if anyone was trapped inside. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion after the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the first floor. It quickly spread to the other floors, added Kear.

At least 20 residents were hospitalized including several in serious condition. Two firefighters were injured including one firefighter who suffered a heart attack and was taken to a local hospital. The other firefighter suffered smoke inhalation. The resident who died was declared dead at the hospital. The identity had not yet been released.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

Crews were searching for the missing firefighter.

"There is always hope. He was a member of the Spring Valley Fire Department and he was one of the first on the scene," said Kear.

Dozens of firefighters remain on the scene battling pockets of flames. Excavators were being brought to the area to help remove debris.

Video of some residents being evacuated by bus and taken to different locations was shared online as a means to help loved ones identify them.

Evergreen Court is located about 45 minutes away from New York City.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.