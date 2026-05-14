Fire breaks out on tracks at NYC's Penn Station; LIRR trains impacted

The Brief FDNY crews responded to a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station. Officials say the fire involved a feeder with extension to a wall. No injuries have been reported.



A fire on the tracks at Penn Station prompted a large FDNY response Thursday morning.

What we know:

FDNY officials say the call came in at 11:22 a.m. for a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station. The incident happened near 31st Street between 7th and 8th avenues.

Officials described it as a feeder fire with extension to a wall. FDNY said 26 units and 84 fire and EMS personnel were operating at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

Operations remain ongoing. Details about possible service impacts were not immediately available.