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Fire breaks out on tracks at NYC's Penn Station; LIRR trains impacted

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Published  May 14, 2026 12:42pm EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
Penn Station track fire latest: LIRR trains impacted

Penn Station track fire latest: LIRR trains impacted

A fire on the tracks at Penn Station prompted a large FDNY response Thursday morning. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt has the latest details.

The Brief

    • FDNY crews responded to a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station.
    • Officials say the fire involved a feeder with extension to a wall.
    • No injuries have been reported.

NEW YORK - A fire on the tracks at Penn Station prompted a large FDNY response Thursday morning.

What we know:

FDNY officials say the call came in at 11:22 a.m. for a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station. The incident happened near 31st Street between 7th and 8th avenues.

Fire breaks out on tracks at Manhattan’s Penn Station

Fire breaks out on tracks at Manhattan’s Penn Station

A fire on the tracks at Penn Station prompted a large FDNY response Thursday morning. FDNY officials say the call came in at 11:22 a.m. for a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station. The incident happened near 31st Street between 7th and 8th avenues.

Officials described it as a feeder fire with extension to a wall. FDNY said 26 units and 84 fire and EMS personnel were operating at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

Operations remain ongoing. Details about possible service impacts were not immediately available.

The Source: This article was written using information from FDNY.

New York