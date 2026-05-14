Fire breaks out on tracks at NYC's Penn Station; LIRR trains impacted
NEW YORK - A fire on the tracks at Penn Station prompted a large FDNY response Thursday morning.
What we know:
FDNY officials say the call came in at 11:22 a.m. for a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station. The incident happened near 31st Street between 7th and 8th avenues.
Officials described it as a feeder fire with extension to a wall. FDNY said 26 units and 84 fire and EMS personnel were operating at the scene. No injuries have been reported.
What's next:
Operations remain ongoing. Details about possible service impacts were not immediately available.
The Source: This article was written using information from FDNY.