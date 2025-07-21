Expand / Collapse search

Man who torched 11 NYPD vehicles in custody, will be federally charged

By Arianna Savino
Published  July 21, 2025 12:06pm EDT
NYPD car is seen on a street in Manhattan, New York City, United States of America on July 16th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Jakhi Lodgson-McCray, 21, was arrested after allegedly setting fire to 11 marked NYPD vehicles on June 12  in Brooklyn during an anti-Israel protest.
    • McCray, who has prior arrests for reckless endangerment and menacing, is now in custody and will be federally charged.
    • His actions caused over $800,000 in damages.

BROOKLYN - Jakhi Lodgson-McCray, 21,, is in police custody after allegedly torching 11 marked NYPD vehicles during an anti-Israel protest in Brooklyn.

Alleged arsonist in custody

What we know:

The NYPD had been searching for Lodgson-McCray for over a month; he allegedly set fire to nearly a dozen marked police vehicles during a pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn on June 12.

McCray has now been charged in the Eastern District of New York with federal arson with a minimum of five years' jail time.

McCray allegedly yelled "free Palestine" as he set fire to 11 NYPD vehicles in a parking lot on DeKalb Avenue in Bushwick. He ignited the fires with firestarters, placing them on windshields, hoods and tires, resulting in over $800,000 in damage. 

No arrests were made at the scene. 

He has a history of protest-related incidents, including vandalizing a statue with red paint at Columbia University in September 2024 and throwing eggs at an NYPD officer during a May 2024 protest in Queens. He also has two prior arrests for resisting arrest.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

