Man who torched 11 NYPD vehicles in custody, will be federally charged

article

The Brief Jakhi Lodgson-McCray, 21, was arrested after allegedly setting fire to 11 marked NYPD vehicles on June 12 in Brooklyn during an anti-Israel protest. McCray, who has prior arrests for reckless endangerment and menacing, is now in custody and will be federally charged. His actions caused over $800,000 in damages.



Jakhi Lodgson-McCray, 21,, is in police custody after allegedly torching 11 marked NYPD vehicles during an anti-Israel protest in Brooklyn.

Alleged arsonist in custody

What we know:

The NYPD had been searching for Lodgson-McCray for over a month; he allegedly set fire to nearly a dozen marked police vehicles during a pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn on June 12.

McCray has now been charged in the Eastern District of New York with federal arson with a minimum of five years' jail time.

McCray allegedly yelled "free Palestine" as he set fire to 11 NYPD vehicles in a parking lot on DeKalb Avenue in Bushwick. He ignited the fires with firestarters, placing them on windshields, hoods and tires, resulting in over $800,000 in damage.

No arrests were made at the scene.

"There is zero tolerance for anyone who attacks the NYPD." — NYPD News

He has a history of protest-related incidents, including vandalizing a statue with red paint at Columbia University in September 2024 and throwing eggs at an NYPD officer during a May 2024 protest in Queens. He also has two prior arrests for resisting arrest.