Newark, NJ fire rips through homes displacing dozens overnight

article

A fast-moving third-alarm fire in Newark, New Jersey ripped through three homes overnight Saturday.

Many reports suggest the fire may have started inside an abandoned building on Seymour Avenue.

The blaze displaced dozens of residents who were put on a city bus to stay warm.

Neighbors said they have repeatedly complained to the city about squatters in the abandoned home.

Fanta and Nfaly, two residents, said the fire began in an abandoned house next door, which they believe was occupied by squatters.

"We complained to the city, but they have yet to do anything about it," Nfaly said.

Another woman detailed the frightening moment the fire spread to her home, with flames reaching her windows. "The only thing going through my mind was making it out of the fire," she said. "I lost everything."

Power in the area may be shut off until the three affected buildings are demolished.

Meanwhile, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy declared a drought warning for the state amid ongoing wildfires that continue to burn across the region.

The cause of the fire is still under investigationand the amount of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.