Large fire breaks out near Citi Field; black smoke billows over Queens

The Brief A large fire broke out in Queens, near major highways like Grand Central Parkway along with LaGuardia Airport. Black plumes of smoke were spotted over the NYC skyline. The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. and mostly extinguished by 5 p.m.



Large plumes of dark smoke billowed over Queens after a large fire broke out in Willets Point, near Citi Field.

What we know:

According to reports, the fire broke out at an auto body shop near 127th Street and Willets Point Boulevard at around 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters are on the scene trying to get a handle on the two-alarm fire. The fire was mostly extinguished before 5 p.m.

What we don't know:

So far, there are no reports of injuries. It also didn't appear to impact traffic on nearby highways. Air traffic at nearby LaGuardia also appeared unaffected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.