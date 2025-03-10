Large fire breaks out near Citi Field; black smoke billows over Queens
NEW YORK - Large plumes of dark smoke billowed over Queens after a large fire broke out in Willets Point, near Citi Field.
What we know:
According to reports, the fire broke out at an auto body shop near 127th Street and Willets Point Boulevard at around 4:15 p.m.
Firefighters are on the scene trying to get a handle on the two-alarm fire. The fire was mostly extinguished before 5 p.m.
What we don't know:
So far, there are no reports of injuries. It also didn't appear to impact traffic on nearby highways. Air traffic at nearby LaGuardia also appeared unaffected.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: This article uses eyewitness accounts and reporting from the FDNY.