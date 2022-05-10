Lithium-ion batteries can be a fire hazard; here are some safety tips

The lithium-ion battery in an e-scooter overheated during charging, sparking a fire that ripped through a bike shop and part of a building in Queens this week, according to the FDNY .

The fire ravaged the Cinco Hermanos Bike Shop in Astoria on Monday. The shop's owner said the fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

The FDNY said a number of fires in the city have started because of faulty lithium-ion or other rechargeable batteries in an e-bike, e-scooter, and other electronic devices such as phones, tablets, and robotic vacuum cleaners.

So many fires are started by lithium-ion batteries that the FDNY has a PSA with safety tips . Here is a summary of the tips:

Don't charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or near a couch

Always use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter

Keep batteries and devices at room temperature; don't place them in direct sunlight

Store batteries away from anything flammable

Stop using a battery if it overheats, leaks, emits an odor, or changes shape or color

Don't leave e-bikes/e-scooters unattended while charging

Don't charge e-bikes/e-scooters overnight

Don't throw rechargeable batteries in the trash or recycling; you must dispose of them at a facility that handles batteries

