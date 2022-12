A fire destroyed a Salvation Army thrift store location in Union City, New Jersey on Thursday night.

Firefighters told FOX 5 NY that the building, located on John F. Kennedy Boulevard caught fire just before 7 p.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.