Fire destroys bus on NJ highway

Investigators were looking into a fire that destroyed a bus on Interstate 78 in Union Thursday morning.

The bus was fully engulfed in flames at around 7 a.m.

SkyFox was over the scene where the roof of the bus appeared to be completely burned out.

Delays were extensive on I-78 in the express lane with traffic backed up for several miles.

Passengers safely exited the private carrier bus before the flames erupted, reported NJ.com. Replacement buses picked up the passengers.