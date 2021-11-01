Fire breaks out at apartment building in Brooklyn

A raging fire engulfed part of the roof of a residential building in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

More than a hundred firefighters from at least 25 units responded to 437 Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights at around 5 p.m., the FDNY said.

Video from SkyFOX showed firefighters fighting flames on the roof and also searching the top floor.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about two hours.

It isn't clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

