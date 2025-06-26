Fireball? Meteor? Eyewitnesses in Southeast report ball of fire in sky, shaking

article

The Brief Officials across the Southeast are investigating reports of a "fireball" seen in the sky, with over 100 sightings reported to the American Meteor Society from Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The National Weather Service received reports of shaking and rumbling, but no seismic activity indicating an earthquake Satellite imagery showed a possible smoke trail stretching from Tennessee into northern Georgia.



Officials across the Southeast are investigating reports of a "fireball" seen in the sky, with over 100 sightings reported to the American Meteor Society. The event, which occurred around midday, has sparked interest and concern among residents and authorities.

"This was the middle of the day, and it just came out of nowhere," one fireball report on the American Meteor Society read from Perry, Georgia.

Ball of fire, shaking reported

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, a bright fireball shot across the Southeast sky, startling many who witnessed or felt it. Between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. ET, more than 100 reports of a possible fireball were submitted to the American Meteor Society website from Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Visible satellite shows a smoke trail from an apparent meteor or fireball that streaked over northern Georgia on June 26, 2025. (FOX Weather)

These reports are pending verification by the AMS. The National Weather Service received numerous reports of shaking and rumbling from residents across the area, although seismic activity did not indicate an earthquake.

What they're saying:

"This was the middle of the day, and it just came out of nowhere," one fireball report on the American Meteor Society read from Perry, Georgia. An official in Rockdale County, Georgia shared a video of what appeared to be a streak of fire falling from the sky, which officials believe may be a meteor or other space debris.

Investigation underway

The National Weather Service in Charleston reported that its satellite-based lightning detection showed a streak in the sky over the NC/VA border, close to Gasburg, Virginia.

Satellite imagery also indicated a possible smoke trail around noon stretching from Tennessee into northern Georgia. WHNS-TV reports that officials in Anderson County, South Carolina are searching for a possible crash site in the Upstate region, with reports made in Spartanburg County, Greenville County and Anderson County.

What we don't know:

The exact nature of the falling object and where it landed remains unknown at this time. Authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the cause and impact of the fireball sighting.

NASA has not reported any recent activity on its fireball meteor tracker.

What you can do:

If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.