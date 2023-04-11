Fire at NJ recycling plant suspends light rail service

A massive fire that broke out at a recycling plant on Caven Point Avenue in Jersey City, just off the NJ Turnpike is causing disruption to the evening commute.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m., near the Richard Street NJ Transit station.

All Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service has been suspended between Liberty State Park and 45th Street.

SkyFOX was over the scene, showing a large amount of smoke emanating from at least one building.

