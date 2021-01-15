Fire at historic 'Halloween House' was deliberately set: Cops

article

Police in Poughkeepsie say a fire that destroyed the historic "Halloween House" was deliberately set.

Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the house early Thursday with two gas cans, splashing liquid on the front porch and then igniting it, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

The fire gutted the home at U.S. Route 44 and South Clinton Street, displacing 10 people. Two people escaped the house unharmed, authorities said.

The Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross said it provided emergency aid to nine adults and one 11-year-old child.

The home’s nickname stems from decorations that could be seen inside and outside the residence and a hearse that sat in the driveway. A sign over the garage says "Devil’s Garage," the Journal reports.

The Carpenter Gothic house was built in 1870 by famed jeweler William Quintard. In 1891 he added a two-story addition, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Historic District & Landmarks Preservation Commission

"It reminded us of an age when the addition of architectural features such patterned brick work, transom windows and scrollsaw balustrades were hallmarks of beauty on our city's streets," wrote the Commission.

With the Associated Press