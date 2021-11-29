Find the creep: MTA bus perv groped girl, 15, cops say

The NYPD wants to find the creep who groped a girl aboard a BX15 MTA bus while in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The 15-year-old victim was aboard the bus on Nov. 22 at about 5 p.m. when the suspect approached the teen, repeatedly touched her thigh and exposed his penis, said police.

The suspect then fled the bus at 173 Street and Third Avenue.

A photo of the suspect was released by cops.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.com/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

