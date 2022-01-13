Advocates and elected officials will rally on Thursday in support of inmates at Rikers Island who have been on a hunger strike for nearly a week.

According to AM New York, about 200 inmates have refused meals since Friday. They are protesting the conditions at the troubled facility where access has been restricted because of the pandemic.

The prisoners say they’ve been deprived of visits with loved ones and lawyers and their access to the law library has been cut off.

'Fight Night' at Rikers video published as rally for inmates planned

The New York Times published a damning front-page account of lawlessness at Rikers. The paper published videos showing a "fight night" back in October when inmates brawled at the behest of a gang leader as guards stood by.

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams vows to close the Rikers Island jail complex. His predecessor, Bill de Blasio, made the same promise repeatedly when he was in office.