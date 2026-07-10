Spain vs. Belgium preview: Red Devils face unbeaten Spain after routing USMNT

The Brief Spain and Belgium meet Friday in a World Cup quarterfinal on FOX. Belgium is coming off a 4-1 win over the United States in the Round of 16. The match comes days after controversy over Folarin Balogun’s eligibility against Belgium.



Belgium ended the United States’ World Cup run with a statement win. Now the Red Devils face an even bigger test against unbeaten Spain.

What we know:

Spain and Belgium will meet Friday, July 10, in a World Cup quarterfinal at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on FOX and stream on FOX One, FOX Sports and the FOX Sports app.

The winner will advance to face France in the semifinals.

Spain enters the match as one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams. According to FOX Sports, Spain is unbeaten in 35 straight games and has not allowed a goal at this World Cup.

Spain reached the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup.

Belgium’s path

Belgium punched its ticket to the quarterfinals by routing the USMNT 4-1 in the Round of 16.

It was a brutal ending for the Americans, who entered the knockout stage with momentum before being overwhelmed by Belgium’s attack.

FOX Sports noted that Belgium has scored seven goals over its last 130 minutes of play, a run that dates back to its comeback against Senegal in the Round of 32.

The Balogun controversy

Belgium’s win over the United States came after days of controversy surrounding USMNT striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun received a red card in the United States’ Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and was initially expected to miss the Belgium match through suspension.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee later suspended the implementation of that one-match ban for one year, clearing Balogun to play against Belgium.

Belgium challenged the decision, but FIFA denied the appeal. Balogun started against Belgium, but the controversy ultimately became a side story after the Red Devils’ dominant 4-1 win.

Matchup to watch

Spain’s defense has been nearly flawless, with goalkeeper Unai Simón on a record-setting shutout run.

Belgium, however, enters with serious attacking momentum after putting four goals past the United States.

That makes this quarterfinal a simple but fascinating clash: Spain’s control and defensive discipline against a Belgium team that looks increasingly dangerous at the right time.

How to watch Spain vs. Belgium

When: Friday, July 10, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX One, FOX Sports and the FOX Sports app