FIFA World Cup 2026 last-minute ticket sales begin April 1 on first-come basis

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The Brief Final World Cup 2026 ticket sales begin April 1. Tickets will be sold first-come, first-served. The sales window will stay open through the end of the tournament.



Fans will soon have one last chance to secure tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When tickets go on sale

FIFA says the final "Last-Minute Sales Phase" begins Wednesday, April 1 at 11 a.m. ET.

This marks the fourth and final official ticket sales phase ahead of the tournament.

How tickets will be sold

Tickets in this phase will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on availability.

Fans will be able to browse available matches, select seats and complete purchases directly through FIFA’s official ticketing website.

FIFA says tickets may be released on a rolling basis, meaning availability could change frequently.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen outside the White House ahead of the FIFA World Cup Draw on Dec. 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ticket prices already drawing backlash

The final sales phase comes as FIFA faces criticism over ticket costs. Fan groups have filed a complaint with the European Commission, arguing prices — including final tickets reaching up to $8,680 — are excessive and unfair.

The complaint also raises concerns about dynamic pricing and resale practices, issues that could continue to impact availability and affordability during this last round of sales.

Resale marketplace reopening

FIFA’s official resale and exchange platform is set to reopen Thursday, April 2.

The marketplace allows ticket holders to resell seats through an authorized system, helping prevent unauthorized or invalid ticket sales.

Demand already surging

Interest in the 2026 World Cup has been unprecedented, with more than 500 million ticket requests submitted during a previous sales phase.

FIFA says more than 1 million tickets were sold during that period alone.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy at the official award ceremony after the final match between France and Croatia at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 at Luzhniki Stadium; France won 4-2. Denis Tyrin/TASS (Photo by Denis TyrinTASS via Getty Images)

What fans should know

FIFA is reminding fans that tickets should only be purchased through its official website.

Officials also say a match ticket does not guarantee entry into a host country, and travelers should check visa requirements in advance.

What fans should know about World Cup gear

As fans prepare for the tournament, demand is also growing for official World Cup merchandise. Licensed gear is expected to be widely available through FIFA’s official store and approved retailers, though experts warn counterfeit products often appear online during major events.

Fans are encouraged to buy from verified sellers to ensure authenticity and avoid scams as excitement builds ahead of the tournament.

Big picture view:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to break attendance records.

FIFA says the current record of 3.5 million fans, set in 1994, is on track to be surpassed.