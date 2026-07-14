The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The major international soccer tournament began June 11 with matches taking place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The tournament concludes on Sunday, July 19 with the final two teams taking to the pitch at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



The FIFA World Cup semifinals get underway today with one match between France and Spain on the pitch at Dallas Stadium.

Who is playing in the World Cup today?

France vs Spain

3:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Stadium

Network: FOX

France national football team

France has reached the World Cup final four times. They won in 1998 as the host country, defeating Brazil, and in 2018 they won in Russia when they beat Croatia. They finished as runner-ups in 2006 and 2022. The team features an all-star squad including Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Desire Doue.

Spain national football team

Spain has 17 World Cup appearances and in 2010, defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa to win their lone World Cup. Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as the second-ranked team in the world and reigning European champions. The team's core is a group of young players: Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

World Cup bracket today

FIFA World Cup 2026

For 2026, the FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Who is still in the World Cup? Semi-finals

The FIFA World Cup semi-finals stage of the tournament features the final four teams playing in a single-elimination match with the two winning teams advancing to the World Cup Final championship. The two losing teams face each other in a separate 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff (Bronze Final) match taking place on July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What are the FIFA World Cup semi-finals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as both the Round of 32 and Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

World Cup soccer 2026 schedule

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.