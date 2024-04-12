Fiery crash in South Brunswick leaves 3 dead

Three people are dead after a fiery crash in South Brunswick, New Jersey on Friday morning, police say.

Authorities say that a minivan was crossing Route One when it got t-boned by a tractor-trailer heading north, sending it flying for 200 yards.

"When police and firefighters arrived, the vehicles were heavily engulfed in flames," said South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief Jim Ryan. "After the fire was put out, it was determined there were three people in the van that was struck by the truck. Those three people all perished."

The fire burned with such intensity that the tractor-trailer became embedded in the highway itself.

The trio of victims was reportedly a driver and two adults with special needs who were on their way to a day program run by an organization called Community Options.

The truck driver is at a local hospital.

Route One remained closed as of Friday night.