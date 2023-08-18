Driver tries to flee scene after fiery crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn

Two cars collided on Atlantic Avenue and Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials said a Honda Accord carrying three people and another unknown sedan with two adults crashed, causing the sedan to burst into flames.

According to police, the driver of the sedan tried to leave the scene but was later taken into custody. The passenger of that sedan was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The three people in the Honda were also taken to Methodist Hospital where one woman was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if she is a passenger or the driver of the Honda Accord.

A crash investigation squad is analyzing the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.