Here's why Fetty Wap was released from prison early, what he's up to now

The Brief The Paterson-born rapper was freed from federal prison early and placed on home confinement after serving just over half of his six-year sentence in a New York drug trafficking case. Fetty says 50 Cent was a major source of support while he was incarcerated, helping him financially and mentally and staying in close contact up until his release. Now back in New Jersey, Fetty says prison helped him take accountability, and he plans to focus on giving back through community work while rebuilding his life and career.



NJ native and award-winning rapper Fetty Wap is back.

What we know:

After serving more than three years behind bars, the Paterson-born artist has been released from federal prison early, marking a major turning point in his life and career.

SKIP TO: 50 Cent | Arrest and Charges | Family and Bio

Who is Fetty Wap?

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Fetty Wap performs at Foxtail Pool at SLS Las Vegas on September 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, served just over half of a six-year sentence connected to a New York-based drug trafficking case.

Now the "Trap Queen" hitmaker says he’s focused on growth, accountability, and giving back.

Where was Fetty Wap behind bars?

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 01: In this handout photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, rapper Willie Maxwell, aka Fetty Wap, is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on three counts of battery September 1, 2019 in Las Expand

Fetty Wap was released Jan. 9 from a federal prison in a low-security federal prison in Sandstone, Minn., north of Minneapolis.

He was then transferred to community confinement under the supervision of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Philadelphia office.

Officials did not explain why Fetty Wap was released early or whether he qualified for a specific early release program. He will remain under supervised release for the next five years.

Known for chart-topping hits like "Trap Queen" and "679," Fetty confirmed through his publicist that he is now back in New Jersey, though his exact location has not been disclosed.

While incarcerated, Fetty Wap says he relied heavily on his inner circle — including fellow rapper 50 Cent.

In his first interview since being released, on 105.1 's "The Breakfast Club," Fetty opened up about the support he received behind bars.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Fetty Wap and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Expand

Fetty said 50 was consistently there whenever he needed him. "He answered the phone. He didn’t shy away," Fetty said. "All the way down to when I’m about to come home — ‘How you getting home?’ As far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest."

Shortly after the interview aired, 50 Cent reposted a clip with the caption: "WOP HOME fresh out the FED’S ready to work. He good I got him let’s get it!"

Fetty talks about his prison sentence

Rather than breaking him, Fetty Wap says prison forced him to pause and reflect.

Once an up-and-coming artist who quickly rose to fame and shared stages with artists like Taylor Swift, Fetty said his time behind bars helped him take accountability and reconnect with his sense of purpose.

"If I gotta man up and take responsibility for the sh*t that I did to get myself in this position, I’ma do that," he told "The Breakfast Club," calling the experience "much needed."

Fetty says he was watching sports and news behind bars

When it came to TV in prison, Fetty said there were only a few non-negotiables. "You don’t touch the channel when sports is on, when the news is on — and definitely not "Love & Hip Hop," he said.

The backstory:

Fetty Wap has been in custody since Aug. 2022, when a judge revoked his $500,000 bail after prosecutors said he threatened to kill a man, violating the terms of his pretrial release.

He was first arrested in Oct. 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a federal drug conspiracy charge. In May 2023, a judge on Long Island sentenced him to six years in prison.

Featured article

Prosecutors said Fetty Wap and five co-defendants were involved in a drug trafficking operation between June 2019 and June 2020.

Authorities said the group moved more than 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from the West Coast to Long Island using the U.S. Postal Service and vehicles with hidden compartments.

The drugs were then distributed across Long Island and New Jersey.

Fetty Wap performs onstage during Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 at Prudential Center on November 21, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey, Fetty Wap was born with glaucoma in both eyes and lost vision in his left eye at a young age. He later received an ocular prosthesis and has spoken openly about how the experience shaped his resilience.

He attended Eastside High School before dropping out to pursue music full-time.

Fetty has described his sound as blending singing and rapping, and often incorporates Haitian cultural influences into his music. He has also cited Gucci Mane as a major inspiration.

How many kids does Fetty Wap have?

He is also a father to six children and has been open about personal tragedies, including the death of his 4-year-old daughter in 2021 due to complications from a congenital heart condition.

Featured article

What’s next for Fetty Wap?

Now on home confinement, Fetty Wap says his focus is on rebuilding and giving back.

In a statement shared by his publicist, the rapper thanked his family, friends, and fans for their continued support. He said he plans to expand his community work and foundation, with a focus on supporting at-risk children.

"I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most," Fetty said, adding that his goals include improving access to education, early technology skills, and vision care for young people.

For Fetty Wap, the comeback isn’t just about returning to music — it’s about growth, responsibility, and creating something lasting beyond the spotlight.

Wap will be in house arrest in Philadelphia until Nov. 8 then will have to spend the next five years abstaining from alcohol and drugs, according to TMZ. He might even be sent to an outpatient drug program during that time if the court thinks it’s needed, the site said.