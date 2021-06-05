Ferry with more than 100 aboard runs aground near Brooklyn

A passenger ferry ran aground in the East River near Brooklyn and was taking on water Saturday, according to the Coast Guard. No major injuries were immediately reported.

The Seastreak ferry, which runs routes between New York and New Jersey, hit ground near Bushwick Inlet in Brooklyn. Firefighters say they got the call shortly after 4 p.m.

More than 100 people were on board at the time and the ferry was evacuated, police said.

Seastreak said the cause of the mishap was a mechanical issue. It did not elaborate.

Video posted on social media showed the ferry listing to one side.

Fire department officials said one of the seven crew members was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

