Female MTA employee shoved in Bronx subway station

A female MTA worker was shoved by a man at the Parkchester Station in the Bronx.

Police said the suspect started a verbal dispute with the 58-year-old on-duty MTA employee before things got violent.

According to police, the man put his elbow on the woman's chest, pushed her up against the wall, and then left.

The woman had minor injuries from the altercation and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing all dark clothing, glasses, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).