Feds bust Bronx meth lab across the street from elementary school

The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Wednesday that they had dismantled a large meth lab located inside of a vacant apartment in the Bronx.

According to authorities, DEA agents seized roughly 22 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 grams of heroin, and 2,000 pills with the appearance of Percocet and oxycodone.

Three men, identified as Inoel Acosta, Luis Reyes, and Angel Zepeda, were also arrested in connection to the meth lab.

Crystal meth found in kitchen cabinet. (Credit: Drug Enforcement Agency)

The lab was located inside of a six-story residential building on Kingsbridge Avenue and was located directly across the street from a public elementary school. It was using chemicals that can emit toxic fumes, cause fires and even explode if mishandled, law enforcement officials said.

"It is rare – and extremely dangerous - to discover a methamphetamine conversion lab in a densely populated area like New York City. Improperly handled chemicals emit toxic fumes, spark fires and can even explode. In this case, the lab was located in a large, six-story apartment building, directly across the street from a public elementary school," said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.

Meth bricks seized (Credit: Drug Enforcement Agency)

"This isn’t breaking bad, but it is a bad sign that methamphetamine is trying to make a home in New York City," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan. "If the latest reports of increases in drug-related overdose deaths don’t scare you, crystal meth conversion labs in New York City should. As the Mexican drug trafficking networks continue to push methamphetamine across the nation towards New York, DEA and our law enforcement partners will continue to interdict the shipments, dismantle distribution networks, and save lives."

Acosta and Reyes are facing several narcotics-related charges, while Zepeda, the building's superintendent, has been charged with criminal facilitation.