FedEx driver shoots, kills robber

A man who attempted to rob a FedEx vehicle was shot and killed Tuesday night by the delivery vehicle’s driver, who was also hit by gunfire but is recovering, police said.

The shootout in Philadelphia started around 7 p.m. when a 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver with a gun, police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The 32-year-old driver was shot in the abdomen and returned fire, striking the man in the chest and back.

The man was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

The police did not provide any more details. They said the scene is secured.

This shooting comes just weeks after a Florida UPS worker was killed during a shootout after robbery suspects in Coral Gables hijacked his truck.

Frank Ordonez, 27, was killed during the shootout with police. Both of the robbery suspects were also killed in the melee. Ordonez leaves behind two little girls.

FedEx would not say if the company policy allows drivers to carry firearms.

"We are not at liberty to disclose details of our internal policies. All further questions should be directed to law enforcement," FedEx said.

