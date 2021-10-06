Federal agent shot in Racine during 'multi-jurisdictional operation'

A federal agent was shot during a "multi-jurisdictional operation" on Clairmont Street in Racine on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to assist with the incident.

According to Racine police, the agent is in stable condition at this time. The scene continues to be active.

Racine police sent out a message to residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. Officials say those persons will be notified when it is safe to leave.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene -- and we will update this post when more information is available.