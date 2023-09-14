Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy

New York City's Little Italy neighborhood will once again come alive as the Feast of San Gennaro returns for its 97th year.

The iconic celebration is expected to bring around one million visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture, and music.

Festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, until September 24.

Over 300 different vendors have set up shop, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The roots of the Feast of San Gennaro stretch back nearly a century, originating as a tribute to the Patron Saint of Naples. Italian immigrants, who established their community on the Lower East Side, carried with them not only their faith but also the vibrant tapestry of their culture.

As an Italian saying goes, "Mangia, Mangia!"