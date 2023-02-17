3 firefighters seriously hurt, 17 others injured in Staten Island fire

article

Three FDNY firefighters were seriously hurt fighting a fire on Staten Island on Friday.

The injured were rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North. At least one of the firefighters was being taken to the intensive care unit for burns, a source told FOX 5 News.

17 other firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 4-alarm fire broke out in a house on Shotwell Ave. in the Arden Heights neighborhood, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The call came in just before 1: 30 p.m. and the flames started spreading quickly.

When firefighters got there they found a large area of flames in the back of the house. At some point there appeared to be a partial collapse in that part of the house. It was unclear if the firefighters were injured in the collapse.

The fire spread to a second home. Fire Marshall investigators were at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.