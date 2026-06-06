FDNY drone helps rescue swimmers in distress off Rockaway Beach after lifeguards leave

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The Brief FDNY members rescued two swimmers in distress off Rockaway Beach shortly after lifeguards went off duty. A firefighter patrolling with a drone spotted the swimmers and dropped a flotation device into the water. Both swimmers were taken to a hospital in stable condition.



FDNY members used a drone to help rescue two swimmers in distress off Rockaway Beach just 20 minutes after lifeguards had gone off duty, officials said.

What we know:

The rescue happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday off Rockaway Beach at Beach 85th Street, according to the FDNY.

FDNY officials said members assigned to the Robotics Unit and EMS rescued two swimmers who were struggling in the water.

Firefighter Michael Stothers was patrolling the shoreline with a drone when he spotted the swimmers in distress.

Within minutes, Stothers deployed a Restube flotation device from the drone. Officials said the device began to inflate as soon as it hit the water and helped both swimmers stay afloat until rescuers arrived.

How the rescue unfolded

EMT Michael Ormiston, of Station 47, entered the water with a rescue torpedo and made contact with one victim.

Firefighter Patrick O’Leary assisted in bringing that person safely to shore.

An off-duty lifeguard helped rescue the second swimmer.

Both swimmers were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

What's next:

The department is reminding New Yorkers to swim only when lifeguards are on duty, follow posted safety signs and stay alert to changing water conditions.