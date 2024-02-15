FDNY headquarters, chiefs' homes raided by FBI in NYC corruption probe: report

article

The FDNY’s Brooklyn headquarters, as well as the homes of some fire chiefs, were raided Thursday morning by the FBI and NYC investigators, the New York Post reported.

According to The New York Times, which first reported the raids, the feds searched the homes of two top FDNY chiefs in charge of city safety inspections.

The probe reportedly began last summer into allegations the chiefs had each been paid $100,000 to expedite or set up inspections, the New York Times reported.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, a spokesperson for the department said, "The FDNY’s first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately. As soon as Commissioner Kavanagh was alerted to these allegations last year, she immediately referred them to DOI to investigate them. Commissioner Kavanagh has proactively placed the employees at the center of this investigation on modified duty, and we are awaiting guidance from DOI regarding further action."

FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis will have more on this story in the 5 p.m. hour.