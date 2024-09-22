FDNY, Con Edison repair gas main leak in Bronx after fumes reported

article

The FDNY, Con Edison, and the NYPD repaired a gas main that ruptured in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Officials got the call around 9:40 a.m. after reports of fumes and gas odors on Bedford Park Boulevard between Decatur Avenue and Webster Avenue.

The FDNY said the incident was placed under control at 12:55 p.m.

First responders treated five patients, and transported three of them to area hospitals, the FDNY said.

106 fire and EMS personnel were on the scene.

The FDNY said residents who lived nearby were evacuated from their houses.