FDNY Commissioner Nigro to retire in February

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro will retire in mid-February, the FDNY announced on Friday.

In a statement, Nigro said he has been "blessed, privileged, and truly honored."

"On days of triumphant rescues and during times of unimaginable loss, the members of the FDNY — our firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, fire marshals, fire inspectors, and civilian staff — have always answered the call," Nigro said. "They are extraordinary people and are deeply committed to protecting the lives and property of all New Yorkers. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as their Fire Commissioner."

Nigro joined the FDNY in 1969 and rose to become its highest-ranking uniformed official — chief of department — in the aftermath of the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, which killed then-Chief of Department Peter Ganci Jr. Nigro retired from the FDNY in 2002.

In 2014, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Nigro the 32rd fire commissioner.

Mayor Eric Adams, who took office on Jan. 1, is expected to choose a new fire commissioner soon, as is customary for a new mayor. In a statement, Adams thanked Nigro for his decades of public service.

"From overseeing the heroic 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts to leading the FDNY's unwavering response during the pandemic, Dan has worked tirelessly to protect all New Yorkers," Adams said. "New Yorkers, whether they know it or not, are all safer because of the work he’s done and owe him their thanks."

Nigro's retirement date is Feb. 16, the FDNY said.