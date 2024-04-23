FDNY battling four-alarm fire in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

article

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a building in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. at a two-story building on 71st Street, between 20th and 21st Avenues.

The fire reportedly began on the building's second floor and quickly spread.

Over 150 firefighters and EMS personnel are currently trying to bring the fire under control.

One firefighter was hospitalized after reportedly suffering a minor injury.

Operations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.