article

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Prospect Park on Friday evening, the FDNY has reported.

The FDNY said it was a 2-alarm fire by around 8:15 p.m.

Crews continue to work to control the blaze, which sent smoke wafting over the area but has caused no reported injuries.

New York City is currently in the midst of a historic dry spell, with the city having now gone nearly 40 days without significant rainfall.