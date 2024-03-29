5 injured in Brooklyn synagogue fire: FDNY

article

Firefighters battled a fire at Stavnitz synagogue on 60th Street in Brooklyn Friday morning.

Officials say the three-story building is a synagogue on the first floor, with apartments on the second and third floors.

The fire broke out on the second floor around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Two people were critically injured, and three others are in stable condition.

It is unclear how many others were inside the building at the time of the fire.

The city's Department of Buildings said the building currently has an active permit for electrical wiring work inside the building.

DOB also told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that the building had outstanding violations that were issued back in 2017. One was for having the emergency exits blocked in the cellar. Another was for having a rooftop deck without a permit. And a third for having a storage room blocked on the second floor.

At this point, officials say those violations do not appear to have anything to do with the fire.