FDA warns against drinking this bottled water after several reports of liver damage

Do you drink bottled water? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put out a warning against one of them after several people reported liver damage.

The FDA is advising consumers to not drink Real Water’s alkaline water. Officials say the FDA was alerted to five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis (resulting in acute liver failure) in infants and young children that occurred in November 2020 in the Southern Nevada Health District.

"All five patients had been hospitalized but have since recovered. All patients were reported to have consumed 'Real Water' brand alkaline water," the FDA said.

The patients came from four different households and additional people in the households were reported to have experienced less severe symptoms, including fever, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and fatigue.

The FDA reports that the consumption of "Real Water" brand alkaline water is the only common link identified between all of these cases.

They say symptoms can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes and jaundice.

"Those experiencing these symptoms should contact their doctor."

