FDA announces recall of various heartburn and blood pressure medications

The FDA is recalling some heartburn and blood pressure medicines that may present a cancer risk.

Denton Pharma Inc. is recalling antacid medications containing what may be a carcinogenic ingredient, NDMA. The FDA says the ingredient is found in Ranitidine tablets, Zantac and other heartburn medications.

The recall is for unexpired products in in two dosage amounts.

Appco Pharma LLC has also recalled Ranitidine products, and Mylan Pharmaceuticals has also recalled three lots of Nizatidine, used to treat duodenal ulcers and acid reflux.

Consumers with Ranitidine tablets should check the FDA website for dosage and lots and immediately discontinue use, discard the products and consult with their physicians about treatment options.