Suspect in Austin mass shooting had Bronx ties and prior arrest in NYC, officials say

The FBI is investigating a possible terrorism link after a gunman killed two people and wounded 14 others in a shooting outside a crowded Austin, Texas bar early Sunday, authorities said.

Local perspective:

The suspect, who was killed in a shootout with police, recently lived in the Bronx, according to law enforcement sources.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 1: An Austin police officer guards the scene on West 6th Street at West Avenue after a shooting on on Sunday March 1, 2026. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

What happened in Austin, TX?

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street, a busy nightlife corridor in downtown Austin.

Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a native of Senegal who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Diagne first entered the United States in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa. He became a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a U.S. citizen.

Ndiaga Diagne: 1 prior arrest in NYC

FOX News obtained this image that purportedly shows the gunman responsible for a deadly mass shooting in Austin, Texas, on March 1, 2026. (FOX News)

Law enforcement sources said Diagne had recently lived in the Bronx and had at least one prior arrest in New York City for illegal vending.

Austin police said officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man shooting outside the bar. When officers arrived, they encountered an armed suspect. Three officers returned fire, killing him at the scene.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 1: Police investigate the site of a shooting on west 6th street in Downtown Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

"This incident started with calls for a male shooting at Buford’s Bar on West 6th Street," Police Chief Lisa Davis said during a news briefing. "Officers immediately tranisitoned…and were faced with the individual with a gun. Three of our officers returned fire, killing the suspect."

2 dead, 14 hospitalized

Authorities said Diagne used both a pistol and a rifle during the attack. Two civilians were pronounced dead at the scene. Of the 14 people taken to hospitals, three were in critical condition, officials said.

Investigators searched a home north of Austin believed to be connected to the suspect.

What they're saying:

The FBI is assisting in the investigation and examining whether the attack was an act of terrorism. Law enforcement officials said Diagne was wearing clothing featuring an Iranian flag design and the words "property of Allah." A Quran was also found in his possession.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 1: FBI agents arrive at the site of a shooting at Buford's on west 6th street in Downtown Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

Officials said the shooting occurred one day after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, but cautioned that it is too early to determine a motive.

"Obviously, it’s still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation," an official said. "But there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate a potential nexus to terrorism."

What's next:

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.