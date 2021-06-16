FBI: Kidnapping suspect shot and killed in New Jersey

A person authorities are calling "a suspect" in connection with a kidnapping attempt was shot and killed in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The FBI Newark and Philadelphia Field Offices were involved in a kidnapping investigation in Leonia at around 6 a.m.

They say that during a confrontation with a person or people believed to be involved in a Philadelphia kidnapping case, one person was shot and killed.

The victim was safely freed in the incident. No law enforcement was injured in the operation.

Authorities say there are no threats to the community and the investigation was continuing.

Leonia is in Bergen County, just west of New York City.