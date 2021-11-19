FBI conducts new search for Jimmy Hoffa's remains in New Jersey

article

The FBI has carried out a new search in New Jersey for the remains of missing labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. The search took place below the Pulaski Skyway, a huge bridge that connects Newark and Jersey City.

In a statement to FOX 5 News, the FBI confirmed that it conducted "a site survey" under the bridge and "that data is currently being analyzed" after the search.

The search took place on Oct. 25 and 26, 2021 in connection with a reported deathbed statement by a man who claimed he buried the Teamster boss' body in a steel drum.

The FBI did not indicate if anything was taken from the site.

Agents were probing an area around a former landfill in Jersey City. The location is just feet off of the property line of a former mob-connected dump.

The dump, the PJP Landfill, commonly known as "Moscato's Dump," was owned by then-Genovese crime family member Phil "Brother" Moscato and businessman Paul Cappola Sr., according to FOX News.

The Pulaski Skyway is seen in Jersey City, New Jersey on Nov. 19, 2021. (FOX5NY.com)

Cappola's son, Frank, told Fox Nation that his father buried Hoffa in a metal drum, digging a hole with an excavator 12 feet down, and piled more drums on top of the one containing Hoffa's body before covering up the hole with dirt and debris.

Cappola said that in 2008 his dying father explained how Hoffa's body was delivered and buried at the site.

The FBI says that because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed, it is unable to provide any additional information.

Jimmy Hoffa disappeared on July 20, 1975. He was last seen outside of a restaurant in Michigan.

He was there to meet with reputed Detroit mob enforcer Anthony "Tony Jack" Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mob figure Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano.

His disappearance has led to several searches over the years and much folklore about where his remains ended up but there has been no resolution in the case.

The search over the years has included various digs in rural Michigan and even the removal of floorboards at a Detroit house.

One rumor that persisted for years was that Hoffa's remains were buried under the old Giants Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.