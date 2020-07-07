Father shot dead walking daughter across street in the Bronx

The NYPD has released security camera video of the drive-by shooting of a father as he crossed the street with his young daughter in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.

Anthony Robinson, 28, is holding the seven-year-old girl's hand as they cross Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street on July 5. The vehicle slowly approaches them when a gun is seen pointing through the window of the vehicle striking the father four times.

The girl runs away as the vehicle speeds off. She was not injured.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or via Twitter @NYPDTips. The NYPD is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. All calls are strictly confidential.

Shootings, murders and violent crimes are up across the city. Police statistics show that murders in New York City are up 23% in the first 6 months of 2020 versus the same period in 2019. There were 181 murders in the first six months compared to 147 the previous year.

Shootings were up 130% for the month of June, according to the NYPD.