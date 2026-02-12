Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in Midtown, police say

Published  February 12, 2026 11:41am EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot inside a Midtown building Thursday morning, police said.
    • Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
    • No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

NEW YORK - A man was fatally shot inside a Midtown building Thursday morning, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at about 10:26 a.m. inside 589 8th Avenue, authorities said. 

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A Level 1 mobilization was called for a male shot at the address at 10:46 a.m., according to police sources.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

