Man fatally shot in Midtown, police say
article
NEW YORK - A man was fatally shot inside a Midtown building Thursday morning, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at about 10:26 a.m. inside 589 8th Avenue, authorities said.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A Level 1 mobilization was called for a male shot at the address at 10:46 a.m., according to police sources.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.