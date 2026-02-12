Man fatally shot in Midtown, police say

article

The Brief A man was fatally shot inside a Midtown building Thursday morning, police said. Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at about 10:26 a.m. inside 589 8th Avenue, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A Level 1 mobilization was called for a male shot at the address at 10:46 a.m., according to police sources.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.